Battle Over Budget Continuing Ahead Of Vote

Lawmakers in Concord continue to battle over the state’s next budget ahead of an important vote.

Yesterday, members of the state House of Representatives took part in what was at times an intense debate during a briefing that discussed the two-year, over 15-billion dollar proposal.

Republicans want their party to stick together and adopt a plan that calls for 640-million less in spending than what Governor Ayotte requested.

Democrats are planning a rally today to oppose the budget before the House votes on it tomorrow.