‘Baywatch’ reboot coming to Fox during 2026-27 season

Mary Pat Thompson
September 23, 2025
Baywatch is back.

Fox has given a straight-to-series order for a reboot of the popular lifeguard live-action series Baywatch. The revival will splash onto airwaves during the 2026-27 season with 12 brand-new episodes.

An all-new cast of Baywatch lifeguards will wear the signature red swimsuits for this revival series. The new show will celebrate the original's legacy while reenergizing it for the modern day. According to a press release, fans can expect "adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline."

Matt Nix will serve as the reboot's showrunner, while the original show's creators, Michael BerkGreg Bonann and Doug Schwartz, will executive produce along with Dante Di Loreto.

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” Michael Thorn, the president of FOX Television Network, said in a press release. “Together, FOX and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the Baywatch franchise a global sensation.”

Christian Vesper, the CEO of global drama at Fremantle, said Baywatch "remains one of the most iconic series in television globally."

“Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards,” Vesper said.

The original Baywatch concluded its 11 season run 25 years ago. 

