Bedford Crash Update

Bedford Crash Update
Pixabay
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 28, 2025

A Manchester middle school student was killed in a rollover crash along Route 101 while driving a stolen car early this morning in Bedford.

Police said a car rolled over around 1:50 this morning, and the driver, a male juvenile, died at a hospital.

A girl who was also in the car suffered serious injuries.

The ages and identities of the juveniles have not been released, but the boy who was killed was a student at Southside Middle School in Manchester.

Manchester police said that about an hour before the crash, the car had been reported stolen by a food delivery driver.

RELATED ARTICLES

Stefany Shaheen Running For Congress

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 28, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Fatal Crash On 101 In Bedford

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 28, 2025
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital