Bedford Crash Update

A Manchester middle school student was killed in a rollover crash along Route 101 while driving a stolen car early this morning in Bedford.

Police said a car rolled over around 1:50 this morning, and the driver, a male juvenile, died at a hospital.

A girl who was also in the car suffered serious injuries.

The ages and identities of the juveniles have not been released, but the boy who was killed was a student at Southside Middle School in Manchester.

Manchester police said that about an hour before the crash, the car had been reported stolen by a food delivery driver.