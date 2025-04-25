Bedford Toll Work Begins Monday

Bedford Toll Work Begins Monday
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 25, 2025

The first phase of the construction project at the Bedford toll area begins at 7 a.m. this Monday.

New Hampshire Department of Transportation crews will start construction on temporary lanes just north of the toll booths.

After a number of crashes in this area, the toll booths will be replaced with all-electronic tolling.

Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and will require lane closures.

The first phase will be completed in June.

The entire project is expected to be finished by the fall of 2027.

RELATED ARTICLES

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is Tomorrow

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Nashua Native Is Identified As Victim Of Plane Crash

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 25, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital