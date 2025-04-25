Bedford Toll Work Begins Monday

The first phase of the construction project at the Bedford toll area begins at 7 a.m. this Monday.

New Hampshire Department of Transportation crews will start construction on temporary lanes just north of the toll booths.

After a number of crashes in this area, the toll booths will be replaced with all-electronic tolling.

Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and will require lane closures.

The first phase will be completed in June.

The entire project is expected to be finished by the fall of 2027.