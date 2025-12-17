Bedford Tolls Will Stop Taking Cash January 8th

Bedford Tolls Will Stop Taking Cash January 8th
December 17, 2025

In just a couple of weeks, cash will no longer be accepted to pay at the Bedford toll plaza on the F.E. Everett Turnpike.

That change goes into effect January 8th and after 10 p-m on that date, collection will be completely electronic for both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Anyone who goes through the tolls without a transponder will have a picture of their license plate taken and they’ll get a bill in the mail.

Motorists can sign up for E-ZPass accounts online or at the Concord, Nashua or Portsmouth walk-in centers.

