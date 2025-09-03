‘Bel-Air’ to return to Peacock for final season in November

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
September 3, 2025
Peacock

The fourth and final season of Bel-Air is on the horizon. Peacock announced the show will be making its return to the streaming platform in the fall.

The season will find Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) leaning on each other as Will goes through his senior year of high school and Carlton "deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future," according to a press release. 

Geoffrey's (Jimmy Akingbola) loyalty to the Banks family will be tested, as will his brotherhood with Phil (Adrian Holmes). Viv (Cassandra Freeman) will attempt to rebrand, while Hilary (Coco Jones) will learn more about herself. Finally, Ashley will kick off her time in high school.

A new season of Bel-Air premieres Nov. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

