Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reunite in first look at Netflix’s ‘The Rip’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 9, 2025
Ben Affleck as Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne and Matt Damon as Lieutenant Dane Dumars in 'The Rip.' (Claire Folger/Netflix)

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in the first look at the new film The Rip.

Netflix released the first images and new details about the film on Tuesday. The movie, which stars Affleck and Damon, follows a team of cops in Miami, Florida, who discover millions of dollars in a rundown stash house.

"Soon, the trust between them begins to erode, especially once outside forces learn about the size of the seizure. Everything is called into question — including who they can rely on," according to a description from Netflix.

Joe Carnahan wrote and directed the film, which stars the famous best friends as Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Damon) and Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne (Affleck). In the new photos, the actors are seen working closely together and as part of a greater team.

As for what audiences can expect from the film, Carnahan told Netflix the story came from a "deeply personal experience" his friend went through as the head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department.

“It's inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic ‘70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era — films like Serpico and Prince of The City and more recently, Michael Mann's Heat,” Carnahan said.

The film's ensemble also includes Steven YeunTeyana TaylorCatalina Sandino MorenoSasha CalleNestor CarbonellLina EscoScott Adkins and Kyle Chandler.

Affleck and Damon also produce the film alongside the latter's wife, Luciana Damon.

The Rip streams on Netflix on Jan. 16, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dwayne Johnson stars as Mark Kerr in new trailer for ‘The Smashing Machine’

Mary Pat Thompson
Sep. 9, 2025
Entertainment News

Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert among 2025 Emmy presenters

Mary Pat Thompson
Sep. 9, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital