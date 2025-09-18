Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain to star in limited series ‘The Off Weeks’ at Apple TV+

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 18, 2025
Ben Stiller and Jessica Chastain attend the 'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted' premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2012, in Cannes, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Paramount)

Ben Stiller is teaming up with Jessica Chastain.

The actors will costar in and executive produce The Off Weeks, an upcoming limited series at Apple TV+.

Described as a thrilling drama series, this new show will follow a writing professor named Gus Adler, a divorcee who struggles to hold things together during the weeks when he has custody of his kids. In his "off weeks," Gus is falling in love with a mysterious woman named Stella West.

The eight-episode limited series will be directed by The Dropout's Michael Showalter and showrun by Alissa Nutting.

This marks Stiller's third collaboration with Apple TV+, after executive producing the drama series Severance for the platform, as well as directing the upcoming documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost. Chastain stars in the upcoming Apple thriller The Savant, which she also executive produced.

Stiller and Chastain's only previous collaboration is the animated film Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, where they lended their voices to Alex the lion and Gia the jaguar.

