Benedict and Sophie’s bath scene teased in new ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 3, 2026
Yerin Ha as Sophie and Luke Thompson as Benedict on a 'Bridgerton' season 4 poster. (Netflix)

Make haste, dearest gentle reader, to watch the teaser trailer for part 2 of Bridgerton season 4.

Netflix has shared a new trailer teasing the second half of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek's (Yerin Ha) love story.

Readers of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton books will surely revel over seeing a pivotal bathing scene recreated in the 45-second teaser. The dialogue-free clip finds Benedict and Sophie staring at each other across a bathtub filled with warm, steaming water. A fireplace crackles in the room as the pair embrace, kiss and seemingly prepare to bathe together.

"Allow yourself to sink back in," the video's caption reads.

This fairy-tale fourth season of Bridgerton premiered its first part on Jan. 29. It found Benedict refusing to settle down, before meeting a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball. That woman turned out to be Sophie, a resourceful maid who now works at Bridgerton house after fate brings her back into Benedict's life.

"Will Benedict’s inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?" the season's official synopsis reads.

Also starring in season 4 are Jonathan Bailey, Victor Alli, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Simone Ashley, Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao and Katie Leung.

Part 2 of Bridgerton season 4 arrives on Feb. 26.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Zendaya shares a dark secret in ‘The Drama’ official trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Feb. 3, 2026
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Disney names Josh D’Amaro CEO, Dana Walden president and chief creative officer

ABC News
Feb. 3, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital