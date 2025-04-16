Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman star in ‘The Roses’ trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
April 16, 2025
Jaap Buitendijk/Searchlight Pictures

Benedict Cumberbatch is married to Olivia Colman in the official trailer for The Roses.

Searchlight Pictures released the trailer for director Jay Roach's dark comedy film on Wednesday.

It follows the seemingly picture-perfect married life between Theo and Ivy, played by Cumberbatch and Colman, respectively. Beneath their perfect facade, however, tension lingers as Theo's career takes a hit and Ivy's own life ambitions begin to soar.

"For you, dear, I'd do anything," Cumberbatch's Theo says at the beginning of the trailer.

As it goes on, we see Ivy's career as a famous chef and cookbook writer take off while Theo is fired from his own job.

"I suppose sometimes I do hate you," Theo says. After Ivy looks at him incredulously, he immediately follows that with: "Sporadic hatred."

The Roses is inspired by the Danny Devito-directed 1989 movie The War of the Roses. Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara penned the screenplay.

Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow and Kate McKinnon also star.

The Roses blooms in movie theaters on Aug. 29.

Disney is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and ABC News.

