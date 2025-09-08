Benoit Blanc is back in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ teaser trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
September 8, 2025
Josh O'Connor and Daniel Craig in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has arrived.

Netflix released the first teaser for director Rian Johnson's third film about Detective Benoit Blanc on Monday.

Daniel Craig reprises his role as the Southern crime solver in this highly anticipated sequel. Josh O'Connor also stars as the young priest Jud Duplenticy, who has been assigned to assist Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin) in a small church in upstate New York. The film also features Glenn CloseMila KunisJeremy RennerKerry WashingtonAndrew ScottCailee SpaenyDaryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

"After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic," the film's official synopsis reads.

The trailer reveals that it is Jefferson Wicks' death that Benoit Blanc is investigating.

"This murder was dressed as a miracle. But what happened that night is a much, much larger scheme," Craig's Benoit Blanc says in the trailer. "To understand this case we need to look at the myth that's being constructed. A man gives a sermon. He then, in plain sight of everyone, walks into a sealed concrete box. And 30 seconds later, than man is lying dead. A classic impossible crime."

Netflix previously announced that Wake Up Dead Man will get a limited, two-week theatrical release starting on Nov. 26. This will come ahead of its streaming debut on Dec. 12.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

