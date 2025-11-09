Bessent says no formal White House health care proposal as shutdown drags on

Politics News
Nicholas Kerr, ABC News
November 9, 2025
Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that there is no formal proposal from the White House to defund the Affordable Care Act and instead send money directly to Americans, despite a social media post from President Donald Trump on Saturday promoting such a plan.

"The president has also come forward with a new proposal overnight, saying it's time, instead, to do away with Obamacare and said to have the money go directly to the people. Do you have a formal proposal to do that?" ABC News' "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"We don't have a formal proposal," Bessent said.

But pressed by Stephanopoulos about whether such a plan would be proposed to the Senate, Bessent said that the administration was not proposing it "right now."

Bessent also hedged when asked about Trump's push to end the Senate's filibuster.

"Is the best way to end the shutdown right now to end the filibuster?" Stephanopolous asked.

"The best way is for five Democratic senators to come across the aisle," Bessent said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

