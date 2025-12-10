Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams named Met Gala 2026 co-chairs

Beyoncé attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Music superstar Beyoncé, actress Nicole Kidman and tennis legend Venus Williams have been named co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala, alongside Anna WintourVogue announced Wednesday.

Beyoncé is returning to "fashion's biggest night out" after a decade. The Cowboy Carter singer and songwriter last attended the Met Gala in 2016, when Taylor Swift and Idris Elba co-chaired the gala alongside Wintour and Jony Ive, the former chief design officer for Apple who now runs design firm LoveFrom.

Next year's gala is set to take place on May 4, 2026.

Following this year's theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," next year's Met Gala will embody the theme of "Costume Art."

The annual Met Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met Costume Institute in New York City. The institute's corresponding Costume Art spring exhibition will open after the gala on May 10, 2026, and will run until Jan. 10, 2027.

 

