Biden rings the bell after completing course of radiation therapy for cancer

Joe Biden is seen at Janssen's Market, Sept. 7, 2025, in Wilmington, Del. Mega/GC Images/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Joe Biden has completed his current course of radiation therapy, a spokesperson told ABC News on Monday.

It's unclear at this time if any additional radiation therapy will be needed, the spokesperson added.

A short video of the former president ringing a bell to signify the completion of his course of radiation was posted on Ashley Biden's Instagram story, with the caption: "Rung the bell! Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at Penn Medicine. We are so grateful!"

It was reported on Oct. 11 that Biden had been undergoing radiation therapy in addition to hormone treatment. A source familiar with his treatment said Biden had begun radiation therapy a few weeks before it was reported.

The former president's office in May announced his prostate cancer diagnosis, which has spread to his bones, noting that while it was an aggressive form, "the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

Later in May, the former president told reporters his treatment was underway.

"It's all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one," Biden said in May.

