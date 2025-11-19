Biden to attend Dick Cheney’s funeral, Bush will deliver tribute

: Former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks at the Sunshine Summit opening dinner at Disney's Contemporary Resort on November 12, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Tom Benitez - Pool/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Former Vice President Dick Cheney's funeral will be held in Washington on Thursday, with several high-profile political figures set to be at the service for the man considered one of the most influential vice presidents in U.S. history.

Former President Joe Biden plans to attend, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

The funeral will be held at Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m. ET.

Former President George W. Bush, who Cheney served for two terms, will offer a tribute at the service. According to the cathedral's program, Cheney's daughter, former congresswoman Liz Cheney, and his grandchildren will also give remarks.

Cheney died on Nov. 3 at the age of 84 due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing," the family said in a statement at the time. "We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."

