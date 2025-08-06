Big Beautiful Bill Could Cost New Hampshire Billions

Big Beautiful Bill Could Cost New Hampshire Billions
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 6, 2025

A new report warns that New Hampshire could lose billions of dollars in federal health care and food assistance under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the sweeping federal tax cut and spending legislation that was recently signed into law.

The report released yesterday by the nonpartisan New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute shows how some businesses will likely be affected.

The report shows that two-thirds of the tax relief from the new federal law will go to the top 20 percent of earners, while changes to Medicaid, SNAP and student loans could squeeze thousands of residents in New Hampshire.

