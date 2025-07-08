‘Big Brother’ season 27 cast revealed by CBS

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 8, 2025
Matthew Taplinger

The new Big Brother cast has been revealed.

CBS has announced the 16 new houseguests who will compete on Big Brother season 27. Among the different personalities are a professional bull rider, an AI consultant, an aura painter and a dungeon master.

"This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and every turn conceals a hidden agenda," according to a press release from CBS.

The names of the new houseguests competing on the season are Adrian Rocha, Amy Bingham, Ashley Hollis, Ava Pearl, Cliffton “Will” Williams, Isaiah “Zae” Frederich, Jimmy Heagerty, Katherine Woodman, Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Mickey Lee, Morgan Pope, Rylie Jeffries, Vince Panaro and Zach Cornell.

Additionally, a mystery houseguest will join the 16 other houseguests to compete for the $750,000 prize.

Big Brother follows a group of people who live together in a house without the ability to leave it or access anything about the outside world. The house has dozens of cameras and microphones that record their every move, every second of the day. Each week, another person gets voted out of the house, until the last remaining houseguest wins the cash prize.

Big Brother season 27 premieres with a 90-minute episode July 10 on CBS. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

