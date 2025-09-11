‘Big Little Lies’ season 3 officially in the works at HBO

Mary Pat Thompson
September 11, 2025
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon attend a 'Big Little Lies' FYC event on Nov. 11, 2019, in LA. (FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images)

There's nothing little about this Big Little Lies update.

The HBO series is officially returning for a third season, ABC Audio has confirmed. Mr. & Mrs. Smith showrunner Francesca Sloane has been tapped to executive produce season 3 of Big Little Lies and write its first episode.

She takes on executive producing duties along with the series' creator, David E. Kelley, and its stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Zoë KravitzLaura Dern and Shailene Woodley also starred in Big Little Lies, which featured Alexander SkarsgårdAdam ScottJames TupperJeffrey Nordling and Meryl Streep as part of its star-studded ensemble cast.

Sloane has signed an exclusive two-year overall TV deal with HBO. She moves from Amazon MGM Studios, where she had previously been under overall deals since 2020. At Amazon MGM Studios, Sloane co-created Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Donald Glover. That series, which was previously greenlit for season 2, has been delayed indefinitely, Deadline reports.

Season 1 of Big Little Lies debuted in 2017. It won eight Emmys and received 16 nominations. The show is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Liane Moriarty. It follows the darkly comedic story of the secrets that take place in the lives of three seemingly perfect mothers living in Monterey, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

