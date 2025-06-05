Bill Clinton stands by assessment Biden’s mind was ‘clear’ on ABC’s “The View”

Alexandra Hutzler and Oren Oppenheim, ABC News
June 5, 2025
(NEW YORK) -- Former President Bill Clinton, on ABC's "The View" on Thursday, said he didn't have concerns about former President Joe Biden's mental sharpness amid a slate of reports that allege a decline in Biden's acuity during the 2024 campaign and at the end of his presidency.

"Well, I think you have to pay attention to them," Clinton said when asked about the accounts. "But all I can say is whenever I was around him, his mind was clear, his judgment was good and he was on top of his brief."

Clinton went on to question decisions made by the White House in the lead-up to the CNN debate in June 2024 between Biden and Donald Trump, including Biden's overseas travel in the days prior to his standoff with Trump on stage.

"He was 80 years old. What the heck is he doing that for?" Clinton said. "Why was that allowed to happen?"

"There's a lot of questions. I don't know," Clinton continued. "All I know is I think we should think less about that, more about the future."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

