Bill Clinton’s spokesperson calls for release of all Epstein files related to former president

(WASHINGTON) -- After the Department of Justice released thousands of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a tranche on Friday that included a number of decades-old photographs of former President Bill Clinton, a spokesperson for Clinton on Monday called on all of the files relating to Clinton to be released.

In a statement, Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña accused the DOJ of using the selective release of Epstein documents to imply wrongdoing where there is none, challenging the department to immediately release any remaining materials mentioning or showing Bill Clinton in the files.

Ureña, a spokesperson for Clinton, wrote on Monday that the content and method of how the Department of Justice has released files makes it "clear" that “someone or something is being protected."

"We do not know whom, what or why," Ureña wrote. "But we do know this: We need no such protection.”

"Accordingly, we call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," Ureña added.

Ureña alleged that if the Department of Justice does not do so, it would confirm suspicions that the Department is releasing data selectively to "to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years, under Presidents and Attorneys General of both parties."

The initial release of the files on Friday contained numerous old photos of Epstein traveling with Clinton, including pictures of Clinton lounging in a jacuzzi and one of him swimming with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after her 2021 conviction for sex trafficking of minors and other offenses.

The images were released without any context or background information.

On Friday, Ureña had written in a statement, "The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton. This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be."

The Department of Justice has defended both its process and timing in releasing the files, saying in a statement on Sunday that more than 200 lawyers were working "around the clock" to review files for release.

"The Department of Justice is committed to transparency and redacting only what is legally required," the department said in a statement. "The Department is required by law to redact identifying information about the victims, minors, or potential victims, as well as privileged material. NO redactions have been or will be made to protect famous individuals or politically exposed persons."

A law signed by President Donald Trump in November required all the files related to federal investigations into the disgraced financier to be released by Friday, Dec. 19. The department has been releasing files since that deadline, but did not fully meet that deadline in releasing all Epstein-related materials, and what has been released so far is a fraction of the files.

The DOJ has faced backlash from victims and from lawmakers for the slow rollout of the files. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, in an appearance on Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, defended the department’s slow release of the files, saying they wanted to continue to review documents to “protect victims.”

“It's very simple and very clear: the statute also requires us to protect victims, and so the reason why we are still reviewing documents and still continuing our process is simply that -- to protect victims... we're going through a very methodical process with hundreds of lawyers looking at every single document and making sure that victims' names and any of the information from victims is protected and redacted,” Blanche said.

Some of Epstein's victims and their lawyers have also said redactions in the files released have not been sufficient and that some victims' identities have been exposed. On Sunday, two attorneys who represent more than 200 survivors of Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell told ABC News that they had been hearing from clients who have seen their names or other identifying information in un-redacted documents in the DOJ's disclosure.

Clinton has not been accused of wrongdoing and denies having any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. No Epstein survivor or associate has ever made a public allegation of wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior by Clinton in connection with his prior relationship with Epstein.

The former president traveled with Epstein several times, according to flight logs from Epstein's private jets that were made public during civil litigation against Epstein. Those logs showed that Clinton and his entourage had taken four international sojourns in 2002 and 2003 on the financier's Boeing 727 to locations including Bangkok, Brunei, Rwanda, Russia, China and elsewhere.

President Donald Trump, on Monday, was asked whether he was surprised by the number of photos of Clinton in the files.

Trump said he has always gotten along with Bill Clinton and added, "I hate to see photos come out of him, but this is what the Democrats, mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans are asking for. So, they’ve given their photos of me too. Everybody was friendly with this guy [Epstein]. Either friendly or not friendly, but you know, he was around. He was all over Palm Beach and other places."

(Trump himself has denied having any knowledge of Epstein's alleged crimes and said at the time of Epstein's arrest in 2019 that they hadn't spoken in 15 years; he has also spoken about kicking Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago.)

The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released photos earlier this month, prior to the Department of Justice's releases, that also showed Epstein or Maxwell with Clinton and others, including Trump, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, former Prince Andrew and billionaire Richard Branson, among others.

The context, time frame and location of the photographs are unclear.

ABC News' James Hill and Katherine Faulders contributed to this report.

