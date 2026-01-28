Bill To Define Unsafe Vehicles Advances

A bill aimed at defining what are unsafe cars and trucks is moving forward in the state legislature.

Under the measure, motorists could face a fine and license suspension for having a vehicle on the road they know is defective.

Last year, lawmakers repealed a measure requiring annual vehicle inspections and the change goes into effect Sunday.

This bill wouldn’t bring back inspections, but anyone caught breaking the rules could have to pay a 60-dollar fine.

The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal tomorrow.