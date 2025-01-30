Bill To Increase Speeding Fines In NH

Bill To Increase Speeding Fines In NH
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 30, 2025

There’s a bill in the NH House that would increase speeding fines.

So-called “Enhanced Enforcement Zones” would be located on all five New Hampshire interstates, as well as Route 101 and the Everett and Spaulding turnpikes.

In those zones the fines would increase by 50-percent for going over 15 miles-per-hour above the speed limit. The bill’s sponsor, Derry Representative Stephen Pearson, said the additional revenue would be used by the State Police to fund increased enforcement.

