Bill Would Give State Control Over Struggling School Districts

Bill Would Give State Control Over Struggling School Districts
Pixabay
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 7, 2025

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte has announced the creation of a new state agency to oversee the transformation of rural healthcare in the state.

She says the goal is to make healthcare more affordable and accessible in rural areas of New Hampshire.

The state has applied for a half-billion dollar grant from the federal government that was made available through the One Big Beautiful Act.

The governor has created an independent agency within office in her office that would cut through red tape and accelerate ideas.

RELATED ARTICLES

Airports and Government Shutdown

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 7, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH News Briefs 11-7-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 7, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital