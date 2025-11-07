Bill Would Give State Control Over Struggling School Districts
NH Governor Kelly Ayotte has announced the creation of a new state agency to oversee the transformation of rural healthcare in the state.
She says the goal is to make healthcare more affordable and accessible in rural areas of New Hampshire.
The state has applied for a half-billion dollar grant from the federal government that was made available through the One Big Beautiful Act.
The governor has created an independent agency within office in her office that would cut through red tape and accelerate ideas.