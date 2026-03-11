Billie Eilish in talks to make movie acting debut in ‘The Bell Jar’

Andrea Dresdale and Mary Pat Thompson
March 11, 2026
Billie Eilish attends the 2024 Oscars (Disney/Chris Willard)

After winning multiple Oscars for movie songs, Billie Eilish may get a chance to compete in the acting categories.

ABC Audio has learned that Billie is in talks to make her film debut in an adaptation of Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar. Plath, a poet and author who died by suicide at age 30, wrote The Bell Jar in 1963 under a pseudonym. The semi-autobiographical novel was published a month before her death.

Oscar winner Sarah Polley will write the screenplay and direct the film; it's not clear which role Billie will play.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Billie got good reviews for her acting debut, which came in the 2023 Prime Video series Swarm. Her concert documentary HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), which she co-directed with James Cameron, arrives in theaters May 8.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

