Billionaire tax, transgender rights and voter access among key midterm ballot measures

People attend a Billionaire Tax Now rally, Feb. 18, 2026 in Los Angeles (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

While the spotlight on the upcoming midterm elections has been on the balance of power in Congress, several states and cities around the country have ballot measures under consideration that could have ripple effects for years.

From transgender rights to taxation on high earners, here are some of the major ballot proposals that voters will consider on Election Day.

Voter access

Voters in 13 states have ballot initiatives that would affect voter access and rights.

California, Colorado, Nevada, North Carolina and Arizona would impose voter identification laws under a ballot measure.

Nevada voters passed their voter measure with 73% of the vote in 2024, however, the state constitution requires ballot measure approval in two consecutive elections to pass.

Noncitizens are not eligible under federal law to vote in elections, but most states do not explicitly state this mandate in their constitutions or laws. Alaska, Arizona, South Dakota, Kansas, Arkansas and West Virginia have ballot measures that would mandate only U.S. citizens can vote in any elections administered in the state.

Some Republican leaders have pushed back against noncitizens voting in elections, however, there are few proven cases of this taking place in previous elections.

Two states have proposals that would expand voter access.

In Massachusetts, voters will decided whether or not to implement same-day voter registration on Election Day. A ballot measure in Virginia would restore voting rights to some incarcerated citizens after they are released from prison.

Gender and sex issues

The debate over gender rights and transgender issues is on the ballot in several states.

In four states -- Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska and Washington -- voters will decide on ballot measures that would prohibit participants from playing on teams that are different from their sex assigned at birth.

Washington's ballot measure would mandate students who compete on female sports teams provide healthcare documentation verifying their sex.

Voters in Colorado and Missouri are set to vote on measures that would prohibit minors from receiving gender transition surgeries or healthcare professionals from providing the surgeries.

Taxation

As affordability and income inequality have become leading concerns among Americans, some states are seeking to address that through taxation.

In five states, California, Iowa, North Carolina, Colorado and Washington, voters will choose how their state's tax laws will change.

California has four propositions related to taxation with Proposition 40 -- also known as the "billionaires' tax" -- being the one that has come under the most scrutiny. If that proposition passes, the state would levy a 5% tax on the wealth of California taxpayers and trusts with assets valued over $1 billion.

The revenue would go to pay for state healthcare programs, food assistance programs and public education.

Colorado's ballot proposal would remove the state's uniform tax rate requirement and replace it with a progressive tax that would levy different levels of tax based on income levels.

State taxpayers who make less than $25,000 annually would be taxed 3.7% and those percentage levels would rise with the maximum being 8.4% levied on anyone earning more than $1 million annually.

Washington state voters will decide whether or not to repeal its 9.9% tax on taxpayers who make over $1 million annually.

Reproductive rights

States continue to grapple with the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, leaving laws and regulations around it up to individual states.

In this year's election, voters in four states will decide on reproductive laws.

Virginia, Idaho and Nevada would enshrine laws that would give people the right to make their own reproductive rights decisions and privacy over those decisions.

Voters in Missouri are voting to repeal a 2024 initiative that enshrined a constitutional right for reproductive freedom.

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