Billy Joel says he can’t drive, perform in new health update

Billy Joel performs at Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 22, 2025, in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)

Billy Joel says he can't drive or perform amid his ongoing struggle with the brain condition normal pressure hydrocephalus.

The "Piano Man" singer shared a personal update in a new interview ahead of the Gooding Christie's auction in November of over 70 motorcycles from his personal collection.

“I can’t drive right now. I’m not allowed to drive,” Joel told The Hollywood Reporter.

According to MedlinePlus, normal pressure hydrocephalus is an abnormal or excessive buildup of cerebrospinal fluid around the brain, which can impact brain function, cause walking or gait changes, or incontinence.

In his latest interview, Joel downplayed the impact of hydrocephalus, calling it "not that serious," but also said he still is unable to perform as he used to.

"It affects your balance, it affects your memory, it affects your vision, your hearing. But I’m OK. They call it a brain disorder, but it’s not that serious. It’s just something that affects your balance mostly," Joel said, adding, "They have to test me further to see if I can go back and do performing again, which I would like to be able to do."

Joel revealed publicly that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus in May 2025 and canceled shows he had been scheduled to perform.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," a statement shared on Joel's Instagram page read at the time. "Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."

Joel previously revealed that in addition to physical therapy, he underwent brain surgery for his hydrocephalus, where doctors placed a shunt in his brain, which helped with some of his symptoms.

"My memory got better, my balance got a little better, my ability to function was better," Joel said in an interview with his radio station, Sirius XM's The Billy Joel Channel.

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