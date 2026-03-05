Black Balloon Day

Black Balloon Day
March 5, 2026
March 5, 2026

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte, the New Hampshire House of Representatives, and the New Hampshire Senate displayed black balloons at the State House in Concord today in recognition of Black Balloon Day, a National Day of Remembrance honoring those who have lost their lives to drug overdoses and standing in solidarity with the families and communities impacted by the drug crisis.

While Black Balloon Day is observed every March 6, New Hampshire leaders were joining together in remembrance ahead of today’s House and Senate sessions.

New Hampshire continues to take steps to combat substance use disorder and support those impacted by the drug crisis.

The State has fully funded community mental health centers, continues to support and expand the Recovery Friendly Workplace initiative, and strengthened the Doorways program, which provides rapid access to treatment, recovery support, and services for Granite Staters struggling with substance use disorder.

