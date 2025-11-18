‘Black Doves’ season 2 starts production, adds more to cast

Ben Wishaw and Keira Knightley in 'Black Doves' season 1. (Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Production has officially started on Black Doves season 2.

Netflix has announced that cameras are rolling on the sophomore season of the spy thriller series starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw.

The streaming service also revealed several new additions to the cast. One Day star Ambika Mod will play Laila, an anarchic Black Doves agent who has been sent to help Helen on a mission. Babou Ceesay is set to portray Mr. Conteh, a Black Doves executive with suspicious motivations, while Sam Riley will play Patrick, an emissary who offers Whishaw's Sam a lifeline.

Notably, Neve Campbell has also joined the cast, playing a character named Cecile Mason. Other additions include Sylvia Hoeks, who plays Katia Chernov, Goran Kostic, who takes on the role of Alexi Chernov, and Samuel Barnett, who plays Jerry.

Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O’Casey and Molly Chesworth all also return for season 2, which is now filming in London.

Season 2 finds Helen (Knightley) still betraying her nation's secrets to the Black Doves, according to its logline.

"But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband Wallace (Buchan), preparing to become Prime Minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever," the logline reads. "As Helen’s enigmatic handler Mrs. Reed (Lancashire) is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position in the Black Doves, Helen is reunited with her best friend Sam (Whishaw)."

The show's creator, writer and executive producer, Joe Barton, says he "couldn’t be more excited to delve back into the world of our murderous little spy family."

"To have so many of our amazing cast returning and also being able to add some of my absolute favourite actors into the mix is such a great joy. Downing Street will never be the same again," Barton said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.