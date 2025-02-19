Blake Lively amends her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Blake Lively filed an amended version of her lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni on Feb. 18.

The actress's lawyers said in a statement that the new version "provides significant additional evidence and corroboration of her original claims" and "includes previously undisclosed communications" as well as "numerous other witnesses."

The amended complaint alleges that Lively was not the only woman to voice concern over sexual harassment on the set of It Ends with Us.

Lively's complaint notes that in May 2023 "another female cast member reported her own concerns regarding Mr. Baldoni's unwelcome behavior" and that the cast member came forward despite "considerable reservations" because she felt "the work on the Film was suffering as a result of Mr. Baldoni's behavior." She claims Baldoni then "responded to that cast member in writing, acknowledging that he was aware of her concerns and that adjustments would be made" but that conditions didn't approve.

"Later, another female cast member confided to Ms. Lively that she too felt uncomfortable on set," the amended complaint reads. "All of this occurred, and was documented in writing, almost one year before the editing of the Film began."

Lively's amended complaint alleges that Baldoni's "false narrative crumbles under the indisputable truth that Ms. Lively was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni and raised her concerns contemporaneously as they arose in 2023, not in connection with some imagined power play for control of the Film in 2024." Additionally, it alleges Baldoni "acknowledged the complaints in writing at the time" and "knew that women other than Ms. Lively also were uncomfortable and had complained about his behavior."

Lively argues in her amended complaint that Baldoni's public persona of having "portrayed himself as a leader of the male feminist movement" is a "stark contrast" to his private behavior, which she alleges "is replete with hypocrisy, misogyny, and retaliation."

The actress's attorneys said in a statement of the amended complaint, "Over the next several weeks, we will move to dismiss the utterly meritless lawsuits brought against Ms. Lively and Mr. [Ryan] Reynolds, and we will move full speed ahead with discovery that we expect will reveal shocking details about the depth to which the Defendants have sunk in their unending efforts to 'bury,' 'ruin,' and 'destroy' Ms. Lively and her family."

The amended complaint has also added a new claim for defamation, which, according to Lively's attorneys, is "based on the repeated false statements the defendants have made about Ms. Lively since she filed her original complaint."

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, issued a statement in response to Lively's amended complaint, claiming in part that it "is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims."

"Since documents do not lie and people do, the upcoming depositions of those who initially supported Ms. Lively's false claims and those who are witnesses to her own behavior will be enlightening," he continued. "What is truly remarkable here is Ms. Lively's lack of actual evidence."

