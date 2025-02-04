Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick film ‘Another Simple Favor’ to open SXSW

Mary Pat Thompson
February 4, 2025
Lorenzo Sisti © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are headed to South by Southwest.

The sequel to their film A Simple Favor, called Another Simple Favor, will serve as the opening night premiere film at the SXSW festival. Directed by Paul Feig, the film follows Kendrick's Stephanie and Lively's Emily as they head to the island of Capri in Italy. There, Emily is to be married to a rich Italian businessman.

"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," a press release for the film describes.

Also starring in the film are Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all,” Feig said in a statement. “I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit."

The South by Southwest Conference and Festivals will take place from March 7-14 in Austin, Texas.

