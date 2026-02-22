Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of NH & Maine

A major winter storm is set to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and the possibility of minor coastal flooding to New Hampshire and Maine when it makes its closest pass Monday.

A blizzard warning has been issued for coastal Rockingham County, interior Rockingham County and also for Hillsborough County from Sunday evening through late Monday night.

Communities under a blizzard warning include Manchester, Nashua, Salem, Portsmouth, Rye, Hampton and others.

Winter storm warnings, meanwhile, have been posted for much of interior southern New Hampshire.

While the worst of this storm will impact southern New England, some New Hampshire towns near the coast will experience blizzard conditions.

The combination of heavy snow and wind gusts over 40 mph will lead to very low visibility, primarily on Monday morning.

Up to 12 inches of snow could fall in some areas, especially closer to the NH and Maine coast.