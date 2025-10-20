Blondie’s Debbie Harry reveals who she wants to play her in biopic

<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/Getty_Debbie%20Harry_102025.png" alt=""><figcaption>Debbie Harry attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)</figcaption></figure><p class="p1"><span class="s1">A lot of rock stars are getting biopics these days, and it looks like <strong>Blondie</strong> may be the next band to see their story on the big screen.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The </span><a href="https://www.thetimes.com/culture/music/article/debbie-harry-80-interview-blondie-chris-stein-no-exit-reissue-vcqvgg8mj" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em><span class="s1">U.K. Times</span></em></a><span class="s1"> interviewed Blondie frontwoman <strong>Debbie Harry</strong>, and the article notes that there’s not only a documentary about the band in the works, but a biopic as well. And it seems the 80-year-old rock icon already has her mind made up regarding who she’d like to see play her.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"If it were somebody like <strong>Florence Pugh</strong>, I would be in heaven," Harry tells the paper. "I just think she’s a great actor and she could do anything."</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">It sounds like Pugh would be up for it. According to </span><a href="https://ew.com/debbie-harry-reveals-dream-actress-for-blondie-biopic-florence-pugh-11832516" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em><span class="s1">Entertainment Weekly</span></em></a><span class="s1">, Pugh said at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival that she'd be interested in playing Harry, noting, "just because she's so cool."</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Up next for Blondie, the band is set to reissue their 1999 comeback album </span><em><span class="s1">No Exit</span></em><span class="s1"> on Oct. 31. They are also getting ready to release a new album, </span><em><span class="s1">High Noon</span></em><span class="s1">, which is expected out in spring 2026.</span></p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>