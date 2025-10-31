Blood visible from space in Sudan shows evidence of Darfur genocide: Analysts

The Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) at the Yale School of Public Health observed numerous clusters with discoloration around them, consistent with the appearance of human bodies in the Darfur region of Sudan. (Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health)

(NEW YORK) -- Satellite images and verified videos paint a harrowing picture of door-to-door mass killings in the Darfur region of war-torn Sudan as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary rebels captured a key city in the region.

The Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) at the Yale School of Public Health says they observed numerous clusters with discoloration around them, consistent with the appearance of human bodies across the city as RSF advanced.

The apparent masses were seen in a hospital, all over residential neighborhoods, on the outskirts of the city and by military bases of the opposing Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The alleged killings took place "in under 72 hours since RSF took control of the city," Nathaniel Raymond, an American human rights and war crimes investigator at HRL who has been documenting the massacres in Sudan with satellite imagery, told ABC News.

With his team at the research lab, Raymond said he observed "an explosion of objects that measure between 1.3 to 2 meters proliferate all over the ground," which HRL Yale concluded is human bodies due to the length, shape and videos from the ground showing alleged systematic civilian killings.

"In Daraja Oula -- a neighborhood where civilians have been hiding -- we're seeing a tactical posture on the vehicles that is highly consistent with house-to-house killing," Raymond told ABC News. "This is also consistent with video and testimony from those who reached Tawila. Particularly women, who said that the men are being separated by RSF and then they hear gunshots."

The research lab also observed discoloration around these objects, which they concluded is blood, further confirmed by the presence of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) military vehicles always spotted in close proximity, Raymond said. An update on the report shows that the piles have grown and none of the original objects have moved, Raymond told ABC News.

Researchers said they also corroborated reports of alleged executions at Saudi Hospital, where at least four clusters of bodies appeared. "We see a line of people standing on day one at an RSF detention facility that was formerly a children's hospital. On day two, we see a pile now in the corner consistent with the color and length of those individuals who are standing there in a line on the previous day," Raymond said.

On the outskirts of El Fasher, HRL Yale also said they observed multiple clusters appearing between Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, consistent with reports of civilians being killed as they tried to flee. West of the city, along its encircling berm, at least six clusters were observed as well as adjacent technical vehicles, which were not seen in images from Oct. 28, suggesting RSF had moved, leaving the large clusters of bodies behind, according to the research lab.

RSF has also taken control of the opposing Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) military bases in the city, the HRL analysis appears to show.

Satellite images from Oct. 26 show at least 15 new munition scars and thermal burns on the ground of the 6th Division HQ of the opposing Sudanese Armed Forces in a comparison with images from Oct. 15.

"We've seen that all of the Sudan Armed Forces vehicles left en masse at about the same time. Which is consistent with reports that they escaped in the night in what now appears to be a negotiated deal with the Rapid Support Forces, leaving the civilians in Al-Fasher to die," Raymond said.

During the offensive, El Fasher has been cut off from the outside world. Besieged for 18 months -- the UN called it the "epicentre of suffering" -- and now with RSF forces inside the city, there is no observable mass movement of people fleeing, likely prevented from escaping the alleged killings in what experts fear is just the beginning of devastating violence.

In January, the U.S. State Department announced it had concluded members of the RSF had committed genocide in Sudan, specifically pointing to human rights violations in Darfur. Raymond says what we are seeing “is the final battle of the Darfur genocide that began 20 years ago.”

Compared to previous RSF offensives -- such as one in April on the largest displacement camp in Darfur, ZamZam -- humanitarian observers are suggesting the new satellite imagery shows a more systematic way of killing that is making them warn of a possible genocide unfolding.

“Here, in the case of El Fasher, what's different? They're not burning the city to the ground. They have the city encircled. They are controlling the entrance and exit. And they are moving pretty systematically, unlike ZamZam. Pretty systematically, block by block. And as they move, we see objects consistent with bodies, often with discoloration, appear,” Raymond told ABC News.

From testimony on the ground, those who have fled said that men have been separated from women and children, who are now likely in hiding, but are next in the firing line, Raymond said.

“It's now going to accelerate,” he said. “We haven't even hit top velocity. The people that they will kill now are those who are hiding. And they're mostly women and children… Now it'll be those who were too weak to run or those men who were hiding and trying to protect them from the RSF.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.