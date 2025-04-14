Blue Origin mission with all-female crew, including Katy Perry, completes space trip

Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(VAN HORN, Texas) -- Blue Origin’s all-female crew, which includes pop star Katy Perry, completed their trip into space Monday morning.

It marks the first all-female spaceflight since 1963, according to the company.

The window for the latest New Shepard rocket launch opened on Monday morning at about 8:30 a.m. CDT, according to Blue Origin.

"I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality," Perry said on social media on Sunday.

The 11th crewed New Shepard flight, which is officially called NS-31, took off from the company's Launch Site One in western Texas.

The flight lasted around 11 minutes and traveled more than 60 miles above Earth, according to Blue Origin, passing the Kármán line, which at 62 miles above sea level is considered to be the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.

Along with Perry, the crew included Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos' journalist fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, who is also a helicopter pilot.

Journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn round out the flight crew, according to Blue Origin.

The most-recent all-female spaceflight was Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s solo spaceflight in 1963, Blue Origin said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

