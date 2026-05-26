Boaters Are Facing High Cost Of Fuel

It is not just drivers dealing with the impact of high fuel prices these days, boaters are feeling the pinch too.

If boaters fill their vessels on land, they’re paying an average of four-45 per gallon, but on the water that price could be higher from anywhere between a few cents to even two-dollars a gallon more.

The average boat holds between 50 or 60 gallons.

However, some offshore boats can be filled with up to 250 gallons at a time.