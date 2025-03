New Hampshire Fish and Game is reminding ice anglers to remove all bobhouses from the ice by April 1.

Once back to shore, bobhouses must be relocated back to their own property.

Officials warn that at least 8 to 10 inches of hard ice is needed for off-highway recreational vehicles to travel on it.

Failure to remove a bobhouse by the deadline can result in fines and a one-year suspension of the owner’s fishing license.