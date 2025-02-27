Body camera footage shows deputy saving baby from burning apartment

Barrow County Sheriff

New police footage shows the moment a sheriff's deputy rescued a baby from a burning apartment in Winder, Georgia.

At approximately 1:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Winder police and fire units reached out to the Barrow County Sheriff's Department for assistance in a residential fire, according to the sheriff's department.

While on the way to the scene, police were informed that "an infant child was still in the apartment and was unable to be reached," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies immediately attempted to rescue the infant, but several units were "not able to continue beyond a certain point in the building" due to the significant amount of smoke.

Despite the dangerous conditions, Deputy Jhancarlos Arango and a Winder police officer entered the building to save the child, police said.

The moment, which was captured on body worn camera video obtained by ABC affiliate WSB in Atlanta, shows the two officers racing into the apartment, with the deputy even covering his nose and mouth with a pair of pants to prevent inhaling the smoke.

Police said Arango and the other officer were "able to crawl to the infant, following the cries, and rescue the child."

In the video, Arango can be heard saying, "I can’t breathe" while rescuing the child. Once everyone was back outside, the deputy said, "Thank you, God."

This infant was not the only child saved from this fire, according to the Winder Fire Department. Two other small children were removed from the apartment complex, the fire department said.

The children — including the infant — and both law enforcement officers were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but are all expected are to be OK, according to officials.

The fire was contained to the room of origin, according to Winder Fire Chief Matt Whiting.

"We are incredibly grateful for the swift and coordinated efforts of our local first responders," Whiting said. "Their quick actions ensured that this situation was contained effectively, and lives were saved."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.