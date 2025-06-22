Body of 17-Year Old Recovered From The Lake
Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old boy who went into the water and did not resurface was recovered in Lake Winnipesaukee.
New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said around 12:50 p.m. Friday, they got a 911 call about a person who went into the water and did not resurface in the area known as the “Broads” near Diamond and Rattlesnake Islands.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Unit found and recovered the teen’s body around 7 p.m. Friday night.