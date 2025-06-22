Body of 17-Year Old Recovered From The Lake

Body of 17-Year Old Recovered From The Lake
Morgan
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 22, 2025

Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old boy who went into the water and did not resurface was recovered in Lake Winnipesaukee.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said around 12:50 p.m. Friday, they got a 911 call about a person who went into the water and did not resurface in the area known as the “Broads” near Diamond and Rattlesnake Islands.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Unit found and recovered the teen’s body around 7 p.m. Friday night.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eight Motorcycles Involved In A Crash

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 22, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews

Rate Hike Coming for Eversource Customers

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 22, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital