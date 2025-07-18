Body Of Missing Florida Man Found

Body Of Missing Florida Man Found
July 18, 2025

The body of a 79-year-old Florida man has been found after he was reported missing after taking the Cog Railway to the summit of Mount Washington this past Wednesday.

Officials said William Davis, of Jacksonville, Florida, was last seen shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday near the observation deck.

His body was found on the southeast side of the summit.

Search crews used drones and foot patrols until 2 a.m. Thursday and resumed at sunrise around 6 a.m.

Today, Blackhawk helicopters were used in the search, along with more than 20 Fish and Game officers and searchers from other groups.

