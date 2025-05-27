Body Of Missing UNH Student Found

Police say the body of a University of New Hampshire student who has been missing since November has been found.

Police in Newington said a person found a body Friday near the shoreline of Little Bay. An investigation led police to believe the body was that of 24 year old Alexis Garcia, a UNH student who was last seen back in mid-November of last year.

Durham police said an autopsy conducted this past weekend positively identified the remains as Garcia’s.

Garcia’s car had been found at the Scammell Bridge rest area off Route 4 in Durham shortly after he disappeared.

Police said there is no suspicion of foul play, and the investigation has been closed.