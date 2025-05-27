Durham police said an autopsy conducted this past weekend positively identified the remains as Garcia’s.
Body Of Missing UNH Student Found
Police say the body of a University of New Hampshire student who has been missing since November has been found.
Police in Newington said a person found a body Friday near the shoreline of Little Bay. An investigation led police to believe the body was that of 24 year old Alexis Garcia, a UNH student who was last seen back in mid-November of last year.
Garcia’s car had been found at the Scammell Bridge rest area off Route 4 in Durham shortly after he disappeared.
Police said there is no suspicion of foul play, and the investigation has been closed.