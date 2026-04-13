Body Recovered From Merrimack River

Body Recovered From Merrimack River
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 13, 2026

A body was recovered from the Merrimack River in Hooksett on Sunday after an hours long search that began Saturday night.

Officials said the search started just after 7 p.m. Saturday after a man was reported to have accidentally fallen into the river from the railroad truck bridge near Riverside Street and Main Street.

According to New Hampshire State Police, a witness saw the man struggling to stay above water before he became submerged.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Jeremiah Willey of Allenstown.

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