Body Recovered From Merrimack River

A body was recovered from the Merrimack River in Hooksett on Sunday after an hours long search that began Saturday night.

Officials said the search started just after 7 p.m. Saturday after a man was reported to have accidentally fallen into the river from the railroad truck bridge near Riverside Street and Main Street.

According to New Hampshire State Police, a witness saw the man struggling to stay above water before he became submerged.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Jeremiah Willey of Allenstown.