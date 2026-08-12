Bomb Threat Prompts Closure Of Kennebunk, Maine Town Hall

Bomb Threat Prompts Closure Of Kennebunk, Maine Town Hall
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 12, 2026

Police said no explosives were found after K-9 teams searched the Kennebunk, Maine Town Hall complex earlier today. The threat remains under investigation.

Kennebunk town officials notified Kennebunk police and because of the potential threat to town employees and members of the public, officials evacuated the building and closed Town Hall for the rest of the day.

Kennebunk police say no explosives were found during a search of the building.

RELATED ARTICLES

Updated List Of Recalled Hannaford Products

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 12, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Shark Sightings In Wells Maine

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 12, 2026
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital