Bomb Threat Prompts Closure Of Kennebunk, Maine Town Hall
Police said no explosives were found after K-9 teams searched the Kennebunk, Maine Town Hall complex earlier today. The threat remains under investigation.
Kennebunk town officials notified Kennebunk police and because of the potential threat to town employees and members of the public, officials evacuated the building and closed Town Hall for the rest of the day.
Kennebunk police say no explosives were found during a search of the building.