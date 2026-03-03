Boots Riley’s ‘I Love Boosters’ named Centerpiece film of 69th San Francisco International Film Festival

Sweenie Saint-Vil
March 3, 2026
Keke Palmer in 'I Love Boosters' still photo (Neon)

The West Coast premiere of Boots Riley’s new movie, I Love Boosters, will take place in Oakland, California, as part of the 69th San Francisco International Film Festival in April. The new project has been named the Centerpiece film for this year's festival, used to showcase culturally significant films.

Held at Oakland's historic Grand Lake Theatre, the first screening is set for April 28 at 6:30 p.m. PT, followed by a moderated conversation. A second screening will begin at 9:30 p.m. PT after a moderated introduction. Tickets are currently available to SFFILM members, but will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday. 

"I'm hyped as hell to bring I Love Boosters to SFFILM since they were the first organization to recognize me as a filmmaker and to support me in my filmmaking journey," Boots Riley said in statement. "It's going to be extra special to premiere in my hometown at Grand Lake Theater [where] I've been going to since I was a kid. This film is my best work and it's going to be special to see this movie, which is set in the Bay Area, play here."

The movie will premiere March 12 during opening night of the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival. It's about a crew of professional shoplifters who choose a cutthroat fashion maven as their next target. Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle and more star in the film. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

