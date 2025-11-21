Border Agents Apprehend Record Number In Maine

New data shows U.S. Border Patrol agents ended up apprehending a record-number of people along the Maine border who were in the country illegally.

During fiscal year 2025, border agents took 725 people into custody, breaking the previous mark of 685 set in 2001.

Individuals arrested between October 1st, 2025 and September 30th, 2025 came from 46 different countries.

Even though there were more apprehensions, officials say border security remains strong.