Border Agents Apprehend Record Number In Maine

Border Agents Apprehend Record Number In Maine
MaineNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 21, 2025

New data shows U.S. Border Patrol agents ended up apprehending a record-number of people along the Maine border who were in the country illegally.

During fiscal year 2025, border agents took 725 people into custody, breaking the previous mark of 685 set in 2001.

Individuals arrested between October 1st, 2025 and September 30th, 2025 came from 46 different countries.

Even though there were more apprehensions, officials say border security remains strong.

RELATED ARTICLES

AG’s Office Reminds Folks About SNAP Scams

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 20, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Snow On Mt Washington Nears Record

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 19, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital