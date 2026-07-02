Boston Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown To Philadelphia 76ers For Paul George
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The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and a bevy of draft picks in a blockbuster trade.
ESPN reported yesterday that the Celtics will send the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, who has three years remaining on his current contract, to the Sixers.
Boston receives nine-time All-Star George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks.
George has two years left on his current contract.