Boston Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown To Philadelphia 76ers For Paul George

The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and a bevy of draft picks in a blockbuster trade.

ESPN reported yesterday that the Celtics will send the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, who has three years remaining on his current contract, to the Sixers.

Boston receives nine-time All-Star George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks.

George has two years left on his current contract.