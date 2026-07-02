Boston Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown To Philadelphia 76ers For Paul George

Boston Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown To Philadelphia 76ers For Paul George
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 2, 2026

The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and a bevy of draft picks in a blockbuster trade.

ESPN reported yesterday that the Celtics will send the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, who has three years remaining on his current contract, to the Sixers.

Boston receives nine-time All-Star George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks.

George has two years left on his current contract.

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