Boston Red Sox Beginning 2026 Season

The Boston Red Sox will be on the road today to officially start their 2026 season.

The Red Sox are visiting the Cincinnati Reds of the National League at Great American Ballpark in Ohio.

Boston ace Garrett Crochet will be on the mound for his squad and he will be opposed by Andrew Abbott of the Reds.

First pitch for this contest is set for four-10 p-m. 3:10 broadcast time on The Pulse of NH radio (WTSN – WTPL – WEMJ)

The Red Sox haven’t won a World Series championship since 2018.