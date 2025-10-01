Boston Red Sox Pick Up Huge Win Over Yankees

Boston Red Sox Pick Up Huge Win Over Yankees
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 1, 2025

The Boston Red Sox are on the brink of advancing to the next round of the playoffs after a huge win in the Bronx.

Masataka Yoshida and Alex Bregman knocked in runs for their team as the Red Sox beat the New York Yankees by a final score of three to one at Yankee Stadium last night.

Boston pitcher Garrett Crochet was spectacular on the mound and gave up four hits and struck out 11 in seven and two third innings of work.

The Red Sox and Yankees resume their best-of-three Wild Card series tonight at six-08 p-m.  You can hear the game with Will Fleming alongside Will Middlebrooks and Lou Merloni starting at 5:08 on the Pulse of NH radio.

RELATED ARTICLES

Victim Of Fatal Crash On I-93 Off-Ramp Identified

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 1, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews

Drought Conditions Still Getting Worse Statewide

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 1, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital