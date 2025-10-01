Boston Red Sox Pick Up Huge Win Over Yankees

The Boston Red Sox are on the brink of advancing to the next round of the playoffs after a huge win in the Bronx.

Masataka Yoshida and Alex Bregman knocked in runs for their team as the Red Sox beat the New York Yankees by a final score of three to one at Yankee Stadium last night.

Boston pitcher Garrett Crochet was spectacular on the mound and gave up four hits and struck out 11 in seven and two third innings of work.

The Red Sox and Yankees resume their best-of-three Wild Card series tonight at six-08 p-m. You can hear the game with Will Fleming alongside Will Middlebrooks and Lou Merloni starting at 5:08 on the Pulse of NH radio.