Boston Red Sox Starting 2025 Season In Texas

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 27, 2025

The Boston Red Sox will be in the Lone Star State today as they start their 2025 season.

The Red Sox are visiting their American League rivals the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Boston is coming off a disappointing 2024 where they finished with a record of 81 victories and 81 losses and were 13 games behind the American League East winning New York Yankees.

Garrett Crochet is scheduled to be the starting pitcher for the Red Sox when the game begins at four-05 p-m.

Broadcast time on The Pulse of NH is 3:05 pm this afternoon.

