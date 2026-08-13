Boston Reporting One-Point-Five-Million Dollars in World Cup Tax Revenue

Boston is reporting one-and-a-half-million dollars in local tax revenue from World Cup-related events.

Tourists and event attendees spent approximately 83-million dollars during the second half of June.

Restaurant spending rose 15-percent downtown, while bar spending increased 86-percent compared with last year.

Mayor Michelle Wu and business leaders are now calling for permanent 3 a.m. last calls and social districts allowing outdoor food and alcohol.

The city’s largest police union opposes those policies, but Wu says the temporary changes did not cause a surge in safety concerns.