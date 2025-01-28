Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone star in trailer for new comedy ‘The Wedding Banquet’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
January 28, 2025
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The teaser trailer for Bowen Yang and Kelly Marie Tran's chosen family comedy The Wedding Banquet is here.

Based on the 1993 Ang Lee film of the same name, this updated remake stars Yang, Tran, Lily Gladstone and Han Gi-chan as two same-sex couples who navigate cultural identity, family expectations and their own queerness.

The trailer sets up the premise: after commitment-phobe Chris (Yang) rejects his boyfriend Min's proposal, Min (Gi-chan) then proposes to their friend Angela (Tran) in an effort to keep his green card and remain in the United States. Angela accepts the proposal after Min promises to fund her partner Lee's (Gladstone) IVF treatment.

Chaos erupts when Min's grandmother, who does not know he is gay, travels from Korea to meet the person he is to marry.

"Min's grandmother flew in from Korea to meet her future granddaughter-in-law," Yang's Chris says in the trailer. "We gotta de-queer the house!"

Fire Island director Andrew Ahn helmed the film and co-wrote the script along with James Schamus.

Joan Chen and Youn Yuh-jung also star in the Bleeker Street film, which debuted at Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 27. It arrives in theaters on April 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Noah Centineo on filming in South Korea for ‘The Recruit’ season 2

Shafiq Najib
Jan. 28, 2025
Entertainment News

‘Love is Blind’ takes on the Midwest in official season 8 trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Jan. 28, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital